Civil rights organization calls for further investigation into viral Shakopee video

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota say they are investigating the details that led to a now viral video that has more than 2 million views on TikTok.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen in confrontation with multiple people off camera. The video states the source of the confrontation came when the filmer's family, who is Somali, came to view a home in the neighborhood.

In the video, the man and woman can be seen alleging the family stole their money and emphasizing they aren't wanted in the community.

Now, The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for further investigation.

"This behavior is not acceptable. It's not Minnesotan. It's not how Minnesotans behave towards each other. It's not how we should in any way accept," said Jaylani Hussein, CAIR Minnesota's executive director. "There is consequences to it. The public is outraged. This is not acceptable."

Calls to the man's attorney went unanswered Friday. Attempts to reach those who filmed the video also went unanswered.

Hussein himself says the organization has made multiple attempts to reach the poster with no luck.

"At this point right now, I think that's what the public deserves, we deserve a proper investigation as to what took place," Hussein said.

State Rep. Brad Tabke, a DFL lawmaker who represents Shakopee, said in a statement Friday:

"I don't get why this guy would go out of his way to harass people for simply being Somali. This is the product of irresponsible leaders dehumanizing an entire group of people for the way they look or talk. It pisses me off that this viral video is the first time some people have heard of Shakopee, and I just want to say that it doesn't represent our town. Our town is diverse and full of good, hardworking Minnesotans who don't care what your background is - we're all neighbors."