Injured Vikings WR Jordan Addison could play vs. 49ers, head coach says

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, who left Sunday's season-opening win with an injury, has a chance to return as soon as this week, his head coach said.

Kevin O'Connell said Monday Addison has "pretty significant soreness" but the young receiver has "responded in the past pretty quickly with a similar injury."

The head coach did not say exactly what Addison's injury is, but the Vikings said on Sunday he hurt his ankle.

"Still hopeful Jordan will have a chance this week," O'Connell said.

Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled with the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Addison had three catches for 35 yards in the Vikings' 28-6 road victory over the New York Giants. Star receiver Justin Jefferson caught four balls for 59 yards and a touchdown, while No. 3 wideout Jalen Nailor had a 21-yard touchdown catch.

O'Connell said he has a "ton of confidence for [Nailor] to go be an every-down receiver for us" if Addison misses time.

Addison's absence would put more pressure on a Vikings passing game already missing starting tight end T.J. Hockenson. Luckily, running back Aaron Jones — a free agent addition this offseason — showed some juice on the ground Sunday, logging 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.

The 1-0 Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at noon.