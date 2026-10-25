Vikings defense clamps down on Daniel Jones and the Colts for a 16-10 victory to stay undefeated

Harrison Smith capped another dominant performance by Minnesota's defense with the game-sealing interception, and the Vikings overcame another sluggish start to stay unbeaten with a 16-10 victory over the spiraling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman led the onslaught of pressure on Daniel Jones all afternoon with 12 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed and three quarterback hits for the Vikings (6-0), who won yet again despite minimal production from Kyler Murray and the offense.

Smith picked off Jones around midfield with about a minute left to kill the last-ditch drive by the Colts (2-5) before it ever got going, the 40th career interception for the stalwart safety who decided right before the regular season to return for his 15th year.

Jones went 13 for 122 for 108 yards and lost 44 yards on four sacks, with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores continually sending blitzers into the backfield.

Will Reichard made three field goals for the Vikings, including a 52-yarder with 1:39 left after his 59-yard try was blocked by Grover Stewart earlier in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Taylor gave the Colts the lead they kept for more than three quarters of the game with a 38-yard touchdown run on their opening drive, but Spencer Shrader missed two field goals in the second half.

The miss from 56 yards that coach Shane Steichen called for on fourth-and-2 set the Vikings up for their only touchdown, when Murray used a 35-yard run to get in range for a short scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson.

Reichard hit from 28 and 47 yards in the second quarter to set the franchise record with 35 consecutive made field goals, which was the longest active streak in the league — until the block.

Shrader, who leads the NFL in scoring this season with 70 points, had his streak of 22 straight made field goals end with his wide-left miss that had heavy pressure off the edge by former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. That also stopped Shrader's run of seven makes in a row from 50-plus yards.

Colts: With standout Sauce Gardner (calf) inactive, the CB depth chart was chewed up in the second half when Justin Walley (knee) and Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) left with injuries. ... TE Tyler Warren (groin) missed his second straight game. LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs) returned to the starting lineup after missing two games.

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones aggravated a nagging knee injury in the fourth quarter when he took a low hit at the end of a 17-yard run. He didn't return. ... Myles Price, who returned the opening kickoff 46 yards and leads the league in punt return average, was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter but did not miss any time.

Up next

Colts: at Jacksonville next Sunday.

Vikings: at Detroit next Sunday.