Vikings to host NFL Draft party event at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 25

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will be hosting a draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium next month.

According to the team, the "Miller Light Vikings Draft Party" will be held at the stadium in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, April 25. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., coincides with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, held in Detroit.

The party will feature NFL Network's coverage of the draft on stadium video boards, a live KFAN broadcast on the main stage, appearances by Vikings players, autograph opportunities and more.

Food and beverage concessions will be offered throughout the evening. Additional highlights of the event include locker room tours, a meat raffle, performances from Vikings cheerleaders and the SKOL Line, and a chance to win season tickets.

Tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders on Monday and the general public on Tuesday. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the event website. There are also three "enhanced" experience options. The event will conclude at the end of the first round.

The Vikings currently hold two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft, at No. 11 and No. 23. There's been a lot of speculation that the team will look to package those picks in a trade, move up higher in the draft and select one of the top quarterback prospects.

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins left in the offseason to the Atlanta Falcons after six years in Minnesota, leaving a glaring need at the position. The Vikings brought in Sam Darnold in free agency, but he's widely seen as a temporary starter.