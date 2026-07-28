Vikings sign Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill to contract extension

A longtime fixture on the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line will be staying with the team for several more years.

On Tuesday, the team announced Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension, keeping him on the squad through 2030.

While the team did not disclose the specifics of the contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it is a deal worth $96 million.

O'Neill was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He's the 33rd player to notch 120-plus starts with the team in franchise history — and the 10th offensive lineman.

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) looks on during the NFL preseason game between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings on August 9th, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN. Getty Images

O'Neill made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2024.