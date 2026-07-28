Vikings sign Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill to contract extension
A longtime fixture on the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line will be staying with the team for several more years.
On Tuesday, the team announced Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension, keeping him on the squad through 2030.
While the team did not disclose the specifics of the contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it is a deal worth $96 million.
O'Neill was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He's the 33rd player to notch 120-plus starts with the team in franchise history — and the 10th offensive lineman.
O'Neill made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2024.