Justin Jefferson talks success, failure, sunglasses

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

EXTENDED: 1-on-1 with Vikings star Justin Jefferson
EXTENDED: 1-on-1 with Vikings star Justin Jefferson 07:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson is considered the Minnesota Vikings' best player on a national level because of what he has done.

We were more concerned about how he did it.

In the video above, WCCO's Mike Max sat down with the phenomenal wide receiver to talk about what life is like in the ultimate limelight.

Mike Max
Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 9:12 PM

