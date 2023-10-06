Justin Jefferson talks success, failure, sunglasses

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson is considered the Minnesota Vikings' best player on a national level because of what he has done.

We were more concerned about how he did it.

RELATED: #JJ2K: Will Vikings WR Justin Jefferson hit 2,000 yards this season?

In the video above, WCCO's Mike Max sat down with the phenomenal wide receiver to talk about what life is like in the ultimate limelight.

RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey hopeful Taylor Swift will attend Vikings-Chiefs game