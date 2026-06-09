Competing Vikings quarterbacks Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy splitting reps at minicamp

The Vikings have a young and inexperienced quarterback and a new quarterback. Both would benefit greatly from as many minicamp reps as possible.

But the reality is, this is still a quarterback competition, so Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are only getting about half as many snaps as they'd like.

"Me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps that you would typically want a guy to get learning an offense, that's probably the toughest part," said Murray after day one of mandatory minicamp at the Vikings facility in Eagan, Minnesota. "Again, going back to the past, being in control of everything, understanding what we were doing because I was comfortable within the system. Now, coming into a new system, learning on the fly, trying to play fast, efficient and let it loose while learning, that's the toughest part."

"Those reps being distributed are something out of my control," said McCarthy. "The only thing I'm focused on is that next rep. Keep it as simple as that."

It's not just the fans and the media; the players would also like to know who's starting at QB. But the veteran leaders care more about a healthy locker room.

If the quarterback job is a race, Murray is the frontrunner, where McCarthy was a summer ago. He's trying to stay in his lane.

"It feels like the same thing every day, even to last year," said McCarthy. "I'm just competing with myself to be the best kind of person I am for this team and best kind of quarterback. At the end of the day, the more we do that, rising tide lifts all ships and we'll be in a good spot by the end of it."