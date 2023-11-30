Vikings legend Jared Allen says team shouldn't bring back Kirk Cousins: "Nothing personal"

MINNEAPOLIS — Legendary Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen isn't mincing words when it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins' possible return to the team next season.

Allen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who played six seasons in Minnesota, appeared Tuesday on "FanDuel's Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams.

Adams asked Allen what he feels the team should do with 35-year-old Cousins, who is recovering from a season-ending injury and will be a free agent in the offseason.

VIKINGS NEWS: Minnesota Vikings will activate star Justin Jefferson Tuesday



"That's a lot to unpack, do you have enough time?" Allen said, laughing. "You blow your Achilles out at this point in your career — I think it's a young man's game. It's going that way."

Allen admitted he didn't know Cousins' contract situation, but he had a clear answer on what the team should do when Adams informed him that Cousins' contract will end after this season.

"Oh, you can't pay him. That's just a no-brainer. You can't pay him. Sorry Kirk, nothing personal. Nothing personal at all," he said. "What are you gonna have to pay him, $25-$30 million a year? Can't do it. Sorry. The ride's done."

Allen joked that Cousins has "gold crutches right now, he's doing just fine."

Allen is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second year in a row. He recorded a whopping 136 sacks over the course of his career.

Cousins was playing some of his best football before tearing his Achilles against the Green Bay Packers in late October. He's repeatedly stated his desire to remain a Viking.

Following a loss to the Chicago Bears, the Vikings are now 6-6 and on their bye week. The team's next matchup is an away game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 10.