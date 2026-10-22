Viking statue stolen from gravestone in cemetery on Lac Mille Lacs, sheriff says

Law enforcement are searching for a Viking statue stolen from a gravestone in a cemetery on the shores of Minnesota's Lake Mille Lacs.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the theft happened last week at Garrison Cemetery off Garrison Bay.

"This is more than just a stolen item; it holds decades of memories and sentimental value," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say the family has owned the tombstone for over 40 years.

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff

"The wife has dementia and is nearing the end of her life, making the loss even more heartbreaking," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.

"Let's come together as a community and help return this special piece to where it belongs," the sheriff's office said.

Garrison is about 100 miles north of Minneapolis.