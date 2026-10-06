U.S.-Canada friendly game at Allianz Field helping revitalize St. Paul's Midway neighborhood

Some of the best soccer players in the country took to pitch in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The U.S. Men's National Team beat their rivals, Canada, 1-0. Regardless of any outcome, city leaders say Allianz Field is helping big time.

"I am a loyal Mexico fan and I could never root for the U.S. so I'm rooting for Canada tonight" said Julio, who was in town from Los Angeles.

"The car broke down on the side of the highway. We decided to walk while our friend waited for a tow truck" said Jack Auer who traveled from Savannah, Georgia.

Auer, his college friend and all fans had to make the hike to Hamline-Midway, a neighborhood that's been in the midst of a revitalization project since the stadium plans were finalized in 2016.

That plan turned a massive parking space into the stadium.

"The stadium is really feeling like it's going to be a part of the neighborhood rather than being separated by empty lots" said Lisa Nelson, the executive director for the Hamline-Midway Coalition. "There's so much just within not even a mile from here... restaurants, stores."

The $250 million Allianz Field is now drawing international and MLS soccer spectators to the stadium and nearby businesses.

St. Paul Councilmember Anika Bowie said she's excited about Midway's comeback.

"With new restaurants, iconic design and high-quality investment, we're building momentum as a destination for sports lovers and visitors from around the world. Tonight's USA–Canada matchup brings that energy into our neighborhood, with opportunities for fans to explore our restaurants and support local businesses," she said.

The magnetic energy brought fans together.

"A mom in a minivan saw us in jerseys, picked us up and dropped us at the game" said Auer.

The current phase of revitalization is called United Village, where a new hotel, two restaurant pavilions and more are being built. The city says phases in the project will be considered at a future date.