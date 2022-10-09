US Bank Stadium will serve as polling place in November, NFL says

FBI warns seven states are seeing increased threats to election workers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL says the Vikings' home stadium will serve as a polling place in the November elections.

U.S. Bank Stadium is one of 14 stadiums across the country that will host voters on Nov. 8, the league announced Saturday.

These NFL stadiums will serve as polling sites. 👏 Make your voice heard. Register to vote today.



(Visit https://t.co/FIuNkSygzd for more information) pic.twitter.com/sMlTuod9z2 — NFL (back in London) (@NFL) October 8, 2022

It's part of the NFL Votes campaign, "a league-wide, nonpartisan initiative that supports and encourages civic engagement among NFL players and Legends, club and league personnel, and fans," the league said.

Stadiums in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Glendale, Denver, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Miami will also serve as election sites.

The league said all 30 NFL stadiums "are available to be utilized for election-related activities if needed."

On Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium will host the Bears vs. Vikings game.