Police search for shooter who injured man outside Uptown Minneapolis apartment complex

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of an Uptown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of Dupont Avenue South. Police say the victim, who is in his 30s, was treated at HCMC and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made in this case.

This shooting comes just weeks after two separate shootings — one of which was deadly — two blocks east on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South. A man was shot dead on the night of Sept. 8, and then gunfire erupted two days later during his memorial.

Two people were hurt in the second shooting by broken glass, and the victim's mother narrowly missed getting struck by a bullet herself. A resident of a nearby apartment building also told WCCO that her young son was also nearly struck by a stray bullet that entered their unit in that second shooting.

