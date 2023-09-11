MPD: 2 injured from broken glass in Uptown shooting, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are still searching for answers after shots were fired near Uptown Sunday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the street, to buildings and vehicles along Fremont Avenue — from the Midtown Greenway to Lake Street.
"Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired from a vehicle and from an individual on foot," police said in a release.
Some of the damage included broken windows and a broken fire sprinkler in a vacant apartment, which caused flooding to the apartment.
Police say two women reported being injured by broken glass.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
