MPD: 2 injured from broken glass in Uptown shooting, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are still searching for answers after shots were fired near Uptown Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the street, to buildings and vehicles along Fremont Avenue — from the Midtown Greenway to Lake Street.

"Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired from a vehicle and from an individual on foot," police said in a release.

Some of the damage included broken windows and a broken fire sprinkler in a vacant apartment, which caused flooding to the apartment.

Police say two women reported being injured by broken glass.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 

