Family still unpacking plans to move after bullet flies through Uptown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Homes and cars were peppered with bullets just days after a deadly shooting on the same block in Minneapolis's Uptown neighborhood.

Police are investigating a possible connection, while families are evaluating whether to stay or leave.

The deadly shooting happened Friday near West 29th Street and Fremont Avenue. A 21-year-old man died. Then Sunday night, gunfire erupted from a vehicle and someone on the ground, police believe, leaving holes in cars, apartment windows, and walls along a stretch of Fremont Avenue and Lake Street. Two people inside a vehicle that was struck reported injuries from the broken glass.

"He ran across right in time. It was like divine intervention," Lucretia said.

Seconds after she told her 8-year-old son to get out of the bath and head to his bedroom, a bullet flew through her living room at her Uptown apartment Sunday night. Glass shattered around her as they both dropped to the ground.

"It went from just a regular dinner, bath, book and bed, to get on the floor there's glass flying, like run for cover," she said.

Another bullet hit the building's sprinkler system, causing several units to flood.

Lucretia and her 8-year-old son ducked for cover as a bullet flew through her Uptown apartment Sunday night. The family just moved from California three weeks ago and are now planning to move again.



Lucretia and her son just moved from California three weeks ago. Their now-soaked moving boxes weren't even unpacked.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a memorial for the man who was killed on Friday. A man who lives in the nearby apartment said he saw the gunman from his window.

"He was kind of looking around the corner and then he put his arm up and then I did see gunfire," Jason Thompson said.

Thompson said he has heard gunfire before, but never seen something quite like what he saw on Sunday.

"I'm hoping that these are kind of just one-offs. But it does seem like it's becoming more common, which sucks because everything in Uptown seems to be ... on the way coming back," Thompson said.

Lucretia and her son are now staying in a hotel and have no plans to move back to Uptown.

"I'm definitely leaving Uptown. I'm sure the goodness is there, like I met some amazing people last night, but I just don't feel safe in Uptown," she said.

Police have brought in extra patrols for the area and said they're working with building owners, management, and community leaders to address safety concerns.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made in either shooting.