Upcoming federal hemp law causing confusion in Minnesota

Minnesota retailers and manufacturers of hemp-derived THC products said a new federal law set to take effect Dec. 11 is creating widespread confusion among consumers, many of whom mistakenly believe popular THC beverages and gummies will disappear from store shelves.

At Fridley Dispensary, THC drinks and edibles make up more than a quarter of inventory.

"A lot of people are coming in thinking that after Dec. 11 they're not going to be able to buy drinks or any of the gummies," Store Owner Jennifer Swanson said.

A sign recently posted in St. Louis Park's Total Wine store warns about the THC-infused beverage ban and prompts consumers to take action.

Jason Dayton, co-founder of Minneapolis-based THC beverage brand Trail Magic, said misinformation is already beginning to affect sales.

"Where a lot of the confusion comes from is consumers will see a news story or they'll see something on Facebook that says all these products are being banned," Dayton said.

Industry leaders stress that Minnesota's state-regulated market for hemp-derived THC products remains legal.

"The states have the ability to regulate cannabis independently of what the feds are doing," Dayton said.

However, the new federal rules may make it harder for hemp businesses to access federally insured banking services and payment processing systems.

Northern Coffeeworks in Minneapolis recently stopped selling THC products after payment processor Square informed the company it would no longer process transactions involving those items.

"The products aren't going away in Minnesota," Dayton said.

Trail Magic products are distributed in 24 states, however, and Dayton said many retailers outside Minnesota have already paused orders because of uncertainty surrounding the federal rule.

Minnesota Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar has called for congressional action before the Dec. 11 deadline.

"We must pass bipartisan legislation to give Minnesota's hemp producers, retailers and consumers certainty," Klobuchar said in a statement to WCCO.

While national chains may pull THC products, Dayton said they will be putting out a store finder for consumers on where to find Trail Magic.