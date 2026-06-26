University of Minnesota approves tuition hike, sale of Les Bolstad Golf Course land

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents have approved a budget that includes a tuition hike of up to 4.5% and the sale of part of the Les Bolstad Golf Course, officials said Friday.

University officials said the increase for fiscal year 2027 supports "long-term financial sustainability while maintaining strong affordability and value for students."

Tuition for resident undergraduate students at all campuses and for out-of-state students at the greater Minnesota campuses will be going up by 3.8%, and there will be a 4.5% hike for nonresident students at the Twin Cities campus, officials said.

According to the university, the move marks the sixth straight year tuition has increased. Last year's budget included tuition hikes of up to 7.5% and a 7% cut to academic programs.

"These budgets reflect our clear focus on and commitment to student access, workforce investment and priorities that matter most to Minnesota, University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham said in a written statement. "These approvals strengthen our ability to deliver a high-quality, affordable education while advancing our land-grant mission to serve all of Minnesota."

The board also approved a $30.5 million sale of 140 acres of the Les Bolstad Golf Course. Officials said the buyer, Rachel Development, Inc., will redevelop the area for residential purposes. The facility has been closed since last fall after officials announced they would be selling the land.

The sale does not include the John W. Mooty Golf Facility, the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Soccer Stadium, the pump house and water tank, the golf maintenance facility or the KUOM Radio transmission tower.