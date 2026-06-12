University of Minnesota renames Williams Arena to The Barn in agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield

The University of Minnesota has renamed the sports complex at its Minneapolis campus from Williams Arena to The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The change is part of a 10-year collaboration between the university and the health insurance company that was announced on Friday.

"As part of the agreement, Blue Cross and the University will create opportunities for health innovation and collaborate on initiatives that promote wellbeing across the state," the company said in a news release.

A rendering of The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

The agreement includes creating new outdoor basketball courts, developing new youth sports clinics led by student-athletes, mental health awareness campaigns and more, according to the company.

"The Barn is one of the most historic and well-known venues in all of college sports, and we are excited for this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the entire state," Mark Coyle, the university's athletic director, said in a written statement.

"The Barn" has long been an unofficial nickname for the arena.

University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham added, "We are proud of our new partnership with Blue Cross, which will help us deliver on our commitment to expand our health and healthcare workforce, advance lifesaving research and support the health of all Minnesotans."

The facility opened in 1928 as the Minnesota Field House and was known as Williams Arena from 1950 to Friday.