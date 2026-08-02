Dreyer scores penalty kick to help San Diego FC draw Minnesota United 1-1

Anders Dreyer scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute as San Diego FC drew Minnesota United 1-1 on Saturday.

Minnesota (6-6-6) struck almost immediately when Tomás Chancalay scored in the third minute, finishing from the center of the box off an assist from Wil Trapp to give United a 1-0 lead.

San Diego (5-7-6) nearly answered four minutes later, but Marcus Ingvartsen hit the crossbar from the center of the box.

Minnesota carried its one-goal advantage into halftime before San Diego found the equalizer midway through the second half. Dreyer converted the penalty with his left foot into the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.

Both sides threatened late, as Joaquín Pereyra forced a save from CJ dos Santos in stoppage time before Ingvartsen struck the crossbar for the second time moments later.

San Diego had another late opportunity when Dreyer's shot from the center of the box was blocked in the 91st minute as the teams settled for a point.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Club América in Leagues Cup group stage play on Thursday.

Minnesota: Visits FC Juárez in Leagues Cup group stage play on Tuesday.