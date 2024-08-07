Uncommitted Minnesota delegates pressure Democratic Party to call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

Handful of Minnesota delegates to vote "uncommitted" at DNC

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is home to the largest number of "uncommitted" delegates heading to the Democratic National Convention in a few weeks.

Eleven of the state's 75 delegates chose not to support President Biden back on Super Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the battleground state blitz took off, just one day after Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Despite Walz on the ticket, some Minnesota Democratic delegates say it isn't enough to quiet their concerns.

"I don't think anybody wanted to be in this position right now," said Asma Mohammed, a lead organizer for Uncommitted Minnesota.

Mohammed is one of 11 uncommitted delegates heading to the Democratic National Convention in less than two weeks.

Many pushing the pushing the "uncommitted" movement pressuring the party to end the war in Gaza.

"If we don't push this message through to the presidential nominee we can lose in November," Mohammed said. "Numbers are there, it's a losing issue for Democrats," added Dan Engelhart.

Nearly 46,000 Minnesota voters checked that box on Super Tuesday. That 19% is more than any other state in the country.

But there's a divide among the state's 11 uncommitted delegates.

Mohammed said she's standing firm on her values and will not vote for the Democratic ticket if there is not a commitment for a cease-fire from Harris or Walz.

"There are people that feel that way right now and will not go and check that box for a Democrat then there are people like me who will, but it won't be easy, Engelhart stated.

From delegates to young voters, protests spilled onto college campuses like the University of Minnesota and despite the shake-up on the Democratic ticket, some are still conflicted.

Emily Chu recently graduated from the University of Minnesota, where she spent many days organizing pro-Palestinian encampments and protests.

Chu voted "uncommitted" during the presidential primary and says she plans to do so again if she doesn't see a change.

"There's a fierce reckoning to be had right now with the topic of Palestine and how that plays out with young voters," Chu said.

It's a line in the sand, with the White House on the line.