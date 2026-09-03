"Ultimate Dinosaurs" exhibit brings pre-historic specimens to Minnesota State Fair

Dinosaurs from all around the world have made their way to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and they're giving us a chance to learn about the planet in a unique way.

"This is the 'Ultimate Dinosaurs' exhibition. We are here to show off kind of what we have at the State Fair," said Sierra Schaefer, a traveling exhibits technician with the Science Museum of Minnesota. "This is a traveling exhibit. It's been on the road since about 2014, so she's a little bit older, but still has fantastic specimens."

Those specimens include creatures like Minnesota's own giant beaver found in St. Paul. But most of the 15 big boys, like Giganotosaurus, are far from home.

"Most of the dinosaurs here in this show are far from the Southern Hemisphere. I think what makes it so very cool and special is that they're dinosaurs you probably wouldn't really get to see in a museum here, at least in the United States," Schaefer said.

The Science Museum of Minnesota put all of it together. It took crews three weeks to assemble, and the tens of thousands of visitors of all ages are eating it up.

"I've been so happy to see everybody's reactions. I hear people talking about dinosaurs even when I'm going to get lunch at the fair, which just makes me very, very happy," Schaefer said. "This is an exhibit that will not be coming back to Minnesota anytime soon, so please come see it now while it's here and come check out dinosaurs you'll probably never see anywhere else. And I think everybody will just really enjoy it. Dinosaurs never go out of style."

If you can't make it to the fair to see "Ultimate Dinosaurs" for yourself, the Science Museum of Minnesota has a collection of dinos from every time and place that you can see year-round.