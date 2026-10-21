Ukraine supporters rally at Minnesota Capitol amid news of US prisoner release, possible negotiations

A small group of demonstrators rallied on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday morning to show their support of Ukraine amid its yearlong war with Russia.

Demonstrators were joined by members of the Ukrainian American Community Center, who say this support means everything to them.

The rally comes amid news early Wednesday that Russia freed Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen who had been in jail for more than four years on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

Ukraine native Iryna Petrus embraces a demonstrator on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Oct. 21, 2026. WCCO

Also early Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to resume three-way negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S. aimed at ending the war.

Rally participants WCCO spoke with Wednesday say they're cautiously optimistic that all of this news could mean things are trending in the direction of peace.

"So many people are hurt, killed, families destroyed, cities," said Iryna Petrus, with the Ukrainian American Community Center. "And it's not about infrastructure, it's not about industry, but it's humanity. It comes very deeply."

This story will be updated.