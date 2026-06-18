U.S. Bank Stadium dealing with storm damage, working on long-term solution

Ten years after U.S. Bank Stadium officially opened in Minneapolis—it is dealing with a new maintenance issue tied to a hailstorm.

Three years ago, golf-ball-sized hail slammed the metro during a summer storm that shattered car windows, and we now know U.S. Bank Stadium took a hit, too.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the group that oversees stadium operations, says it affected 60% of the slanted roof, which is covered with a product called ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, better known as ETFE.

The damage hasn't affected game day experiences—but stadium leaders say the temporary fix won't last forever.

Now they are trying to find the best long-term solution to repair or replace the ETFE roofing system, and they are accepting proposals for designs.

In a statement the group says in part:

"Minnesotans can be confident that U.S. Bank Stadium's roof is "safe and the MSFA's financial safeguards have protected this public investment."

The state of the art $1 billion facility rose from the ashes of the 2010 Metrodome when its roof collapsed under heavy snow. Taxpayers helped fund the stadium.

In addition to the initial construction, five years ago contractors footed the bill for a $21million drainage issue.

In this case— the MSFA says they will utilize insurance with no significant use of taxpayer dollars. There still is no timeline on when this project will begin but the stadium remains fully open.

Since opening the facility has hosted major sporting events including the Super Bowl.