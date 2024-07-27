Two unrelated shootings in Minneapolis within 10 minutes; two suffer life-threatening injures

MINNNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating two different shootings that happened around 7 o'clock Saturday evening.

The first shooting happened near the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Officers were called to the scene on report of a shooting and found a man with life-threatening injuries. They provided CPR until EMS could arrive. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The second shooting happened around 10 minutes later near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A man was found near the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid before the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the man was walking on 2500 block of Cedar after meeting a group when he was shot. He then ran a block before he collapsed.

Police are investigating both shootings. An arrest has not been made in either shooting. Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related.