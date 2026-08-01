Two suffer serious injury in head-on crash in White Bear Township

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left two with serious injuries.

Officials say the crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Highway 61 and Aspen Lane. Officials say a Honda was traveling north on Highway 61 while a Toyota was traveling south when the crash occurred.

According to officials, both drivers were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.