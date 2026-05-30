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Crime

Two shot, one critical in St. Paul shooting; police investigating

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after two people were shot Friday night. 

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Barclay Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two adults, a woman and a man, with gunshot wounds. 

Police say the woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg. The man suffered multiple gunshot injuries and is in critical condition. 

Police believe that a dispute was going on when the shots were fired. No arrests have been made at this time. 

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