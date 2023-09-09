Two 23-year-olds dead in northern Minnesota crash involving alcohol, sheriff says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Two 23-year-olds died early Saturday morning in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says deputies received an automated 911 call from an iPhone around 2:45 a.m. saying the owner had been in a crash. Deputies found the car on a curve near the 11500 block of Highway 8, near Floodwood.

The two 23-year-olds were dead at the scene. A 23-year-old driver was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Authorities say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The names of the victims will be released at a later time.