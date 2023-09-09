Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Two 23-year-olds dead in northern Minnesota crash involving alcohol, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 9, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 9, 2023 01:27

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Two 23-year-olds died early Saturday morning in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says deputies received an automated 911 call from an iPhone around 2:45 a.m. saying the owner had been in a crash. Deputies found the car on a curve near the 11500 block of Highway 8, near Floodwood.

The two 23-year-olds were dead at the scene. A 23-year-old driver was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Authorities say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. 

The names of the victims will be released at a later time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.