Twins RHP Zebby Matthews leaves game against Yankees with right foot injury

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews left Saturday's game against the New York Yankees because of a right foot laceration in the fifth inning.

Matthews grimaced after throwing a 95 mph fastball out of the strike zone to Ben Rice. Trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Derek Shelton went to the mound, and Matthews gave a thumbs-up before throwing one warmup pitch.

Matthews threw three more pitches out of the strike zone to Rice for his third walk of the fifth, was lifted from the game and replaced by Travis Adams.

"He's got a laceration on his right foot just from dragging it," Shelton said after Minnesota's 11-4 win. Obviously it was extremely hot and it was really dry and I think he tried to get through it in the fifth."

Matthews took a 6-1 lead into the fifth and allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed a two-run homer to Max Schuemann earlier in the fifth and a solo homer to Jasson Domínguez in the fourth.

The right-hander entered the game 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA in nine starts this season.