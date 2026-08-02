Arozarena scores in 9th as Mariners snap losing streak with 4-3 win over Twins

Randy Arozarena scored in the ninth inning on Cal Raleigh's groundout to first base, and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Arozarena led off the inning with a double off Andrew Morris (4-3) and advanced to third on a flyout to deep left field from Dominic Canzone. After the Twins intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Royce Lewis, who stepped on first for the out.

Arozarena broke for the plate, and Lewis' throw home was too late. Arozarena reached base three times and scored three of Seattle's four runs.

Andrés Muñoz (4-4) got the win for Seattle. Gabe Speier pitched two-thirds of an inning before Muñoz came in with two outs in the eighth.

The Mariners struck early, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. Rodriguez drove one in with a bases-loaded infield single, and Mitch Garver drew a bases-loaded walk off Connor Prielipp to end an 11-pitch at-bat

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert pitched well early, allowing just one baserunner through the first four innings. But Luke Keaschall hit a solo homer in the fifth, and Trevor Larnach hit another in the sixth to cut Seattle's lead to 3-2.

The Twins tied it in the seventh, when Brooks Lee scored from third on a groundout from Victor Caratini.

Gilbert allowed three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, with six strikeouts.

Up next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.65 ERA) was set to start Sunday int the series finale against Mariners RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.98).