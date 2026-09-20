Alan Roden's 3-run homer, Dean Kremer's stellar start send Twins past Angels 8-0

Alan Roden hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high four runs, and Dean Kremer yielded one hit over six stellar innings in the Minnesota Twins ' 8-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Josh Bell had three hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who have won three of five overall after splitting four games at Angel Stadium with two shutout victories. Brooks Lee added three hits and scored three runs.

Roden had three hits in his first major league game this month, punctuated by a shot to right in the seventh for his third career homer, his first since Aug. 6, 2025.

Kremer (3-1) shut down the Angels in the third consecutive strong start by Minnesota's deadline acquisition. He walked three, but struck out eight for his most in a start since April.

Minnesota allowed just two singles by the Angels, with Bailey Ober pitching the final three innings to earn his first career save.

Ryan Johnson (5-9) yielded three runs on seven hits and couldn't get out of the fifth inning despite striking out six for the AL-worst Angels in the home finale of their 11th consecutive losing season and their 12th straight non-playoff campaign, both the longest active streaks in the majors.

The game also was likely their last at Angel Stadium during the 24-year tenure of owner Arte Moreno, who intends to sell the team to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke before next season begins.

Bell and Roden singled in runs with two outs in the third, and Bell added another two-out RBI single in the fifth to chase Johnson.

Emmanuel Rodriguez got credit for a double in the sixth even though Jose Siri dropped his catchable fly ball to the warning track in center. Rodriguez beat Siri's throw to score on a single by Ben Ross, who then stole second and scored when Zach Neto let the throw trickle into center.

Up next

Twins: Their final road series begins Monday night in San Francisco. Ober (7-6, 4.32 ERA) was slated to start before he took the mound in relief.

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-6, 5.02 ERA) makes the 13th start of his injury-plagued season in West Sacramento against the Athletics on Tuesday night.