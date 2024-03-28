Twins' starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2024 game announced

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday are facing off against the Kansas City Royals for MLB Opening Day 2024.

The Royals are hosting the Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City and the starting pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. Both teams also squared off on Opening Day last year.

It's the start of a promising year for Minnesota after the team won its first playoff series in two decades last season.

We now know the starting lineups for both teams. Check them out below.

Starting lineups for Opening Day:

Twins

Pitcher: Pablo López

Byron Buxton, centerfield

Ryan Jeffers, catcher Royce Lewis, third base Carlos Correa, shortstop Carlos Santana, first base Max Kepler, right field Kyle Farmer, second base Will Castro, left field Manuel Margot, designated hitter



Royals

Pitcher: Carl Ragans

Maikel Garcia, 3B Bobby Witt Jr., SS Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B Salvador Pérez, C MJ Melendez, LF Hunter Renfroe, RF Adam Frazier, 2B Nelson Velázquez, DH Kyle Isbel, CF

Thursday is the beginning of a three-game series for the Twins and Royals. The next two games are set for Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Buxton is returning to centerfield after a knee injury limited him to just 85 games last season — all as the designated hitter. He signed a seven-year, $100 million extension following the 2021 season.

RELATED: See the full Twins schedule for the 2024 MLB season

The Twins play their first home game of the season on April 4 at 3:10 p.m. when they host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. The team will honor franchise legends and the fallen Burnsville first responders before the game kicks off.

A recent study found that the Minnesota Twins have one of the most affordable home openers, including ticket prices, parking and food.