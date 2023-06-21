Watch CBS News
Twins manager says Byron Buxton "physically cannot" play center field

MINNEAPOLIS -- It appears Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins likely won't see the outfield anytime soon.

Following the team's loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked about the possibility of Buxton returning to center field.

"If he could play in the field, he would be playing in the field," he said. "Physically, he cannot play in the field."

The team had implemented a plan in spring training to try to keep Buxton healthy that has included limiting the injury-plagued outfielder to designated hitter duties so far this season. Buxton came off the injured list last week after missing 10 games due to a bruised left rib.

Buxton signed a seven-year, $100 million extension following the 2021 season.  

