Twins starter Mahle leaves start with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle left Wednesday's game against Kansas City in the third inning with right shoulder fatigue.

Making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer visited the mound in the third inning.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Mahle pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, walking one. He threw 29 of his 42 pitches for strikes, but his velocity was diminished.

Mahle is going to be further evaluated and the team is expected to provide an update later Wednesday or Thursday.

On July 6, the Reds placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. An MRI ruled out any serious issues.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

