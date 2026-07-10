Minnesota Twins reinstate catcher Ryan Jeffers from injured list after nearly 2-month absence

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that catcher Ryan Jeffers has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing nearly two months with a left hamate bone fracture.

The 29-year-old Jeffers had a .295 batting average, .949 OPS, seven homers and 26 RBIs in 37 games before the injury. He recently played five games in Triple-A on a rehab assignment, batting .375 with two homers.

Jeffers is in his seventh season with the Twins, hitting .243 with 75 homers over 552 career games.

To make room for Jeffers on the roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Kyler Fedko to Triple-A. Fedko was hitless in 16 at-bats over 14 games.

Also on Friday, the Twins acquired right-handed reliever Tommy Nance from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league catcher/infielder Ryan Sprock and international bonus pool money.

The 35-year-old Nance has pitched in the big leagues for five seasons and has a 3.82 ERA in 32 appearances this year. Sprock batted .306 with five homers and 37 RBIs for Low-A Fort Myers this season before a recent promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids.