Twins recall former top prospect Royce Lewis from Triple-A

The Minnesota Twins recalled infielder Royce Lewis from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, less than three weeks after the former No. 1 draft pick was sent down to work on his swing mechanics and position flexibility.

Lewis, who turned 27 on Friday, was hitting .163 with three home runs and 37 strikeouts in 104 at-bats this season when the Twins demoted him on May 19. In 15 games with St. Paul, he hit .333 with 10 home runs.

He also started games at first and second base after spending the bulk of his time with the Twins at third base.

"He went down, he did a good job, he deserves to be back because of the way he performed," manager Derek Shelton said. "And he's going to get some opportunities up here."

Lewis was the first pick in the 2017 amateur draft. The former high school shortstop's progress has been hampered by numerous injuries, including two torn ACLs and multiple oblique and hamstring strains.

In a corresponding move, outfielder James Outman was designated for assignment.