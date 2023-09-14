Twins playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Will turf be thrown out in favor of grass on sports fields?

Will turf be thrown out in favor of grass on sports fields?

Will turf be thrown out in favor of grass on sports fields?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced playoff tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The only way to get tickets is through the team's website.

Fans can secure their seats by purchasing a Playoff Push Plan, which includes 10 vouchers for use during the Twins final regular season homestand between Sep. 22 and Sep. 28. The offer is contingent on renewal commitment for the 2024 season, per the team's website.

RELATED: The Twins honored veterans on Sunday

Although they have not clinched, the team holds a 7.5 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, right, is doused with water by Joe Ryan after pitching a complete-game shutout to defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Their magic number — representing the amount of combined Twins wins and Guardians losses needed to clinch a postseason birth — is down to nine games.

The Twins are third in the standings in the American League.

If they finish the regular season in third — which is probable, considering they're 6.5 games back of the second-place Houston Astros — the team would host a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 3.