Minnesota Twins acquire veteran pitcher Dean Kremer from Baltimore Orioles for minor league outfielder

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night in exchange for minor league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes.

Kremer, 30, has a 6.50 ERA in seven starts this season. The seventh-year right-hander has gone 42-44 with a career 4.37 ERA in 133 games, all with the Orioles.

To clear room for Kremer on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred right-handed pitcher Mike Paredes to the 60-day injured list. A corresponding 26-man roster move will be announced at a later date.

DETROIT, MI - JULY 28: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Izzy Rincon/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kremer opened the 2026 season in the minors, one year after he led the Orioles in wins, innings and strikeouts. Kremer went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA while striking out 142 batters over 171 2/3 innings last season. He also dealt with a quad injury that sidelined him from mid-April until July.

Reyes, 18, is hitting .275 with seven home runs, 46 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances between the Twins' Rookie League affiliate and Single-A Fort Myers. The Dominican Republic native spent all of the 2025 season in the Dominican Summer League and was originally signed by the Twins in January 2025.