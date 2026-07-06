Twins' Matt Wallner bouncing back after being sent to minor league

After a minor league demotion, things are bouncing back for Matt Wallner.

"I feel good," he said. "I feel like I'm in a spot where I would have loved to be at a month ago, kind of looking forward."

For the first time in his baseball career, Wallner is finding success with a less-is-more approach. Fewer overall swings are paying off.

"Not had as much work in the cages necessarily but just trying to figure it out in the weight room and the training room," said Wallner. "Less work in the cages is translating into the game of not taking tired swings and bad swings there."

A different treatment regimen is part of the reason Wallner thinks his production has increased.

"A big part of it has been the training room," he said. "Doing needles, stuff to lengthen muscles out. I feel like I'm in a good spot in that, that I haven't been in in a while and it's definitely helped."

After the Twins sent him down, Wallner's batting average bottomed out in late May. In June, it gradually rose with a bunch of big hits along the way.

So, when will the big league club make the call that he's anxiously awaiting?

"I don't know," said Wallner. "I haven't really heard on that end, so just keep doing whatever I can do, and we'll see."