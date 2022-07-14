Watch CBS News
Twins host the White Sox to open 4-game series Thursday

By WCCO Staff

/ AP

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 14, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 14, 2022 01:23

MINNEAPOLIS --  The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Minnesota has a 26-19 record at home and a 49-41 record overall. The Twins have a 40-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 43-45 record overall and a 24-20 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 22-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 11 home runs while slugging .471. Luis Robert is 14-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

