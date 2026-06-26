Minnesota Twins defeat Colorado Rockies 9-8 in 10 innings after blowing 7-run lead

Royce Lewis slipped an RBI single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Friday night after blowing a seven-run lead.

Lewis had his first career walk-off hit and Minnesota's first of the season.

Pinch-running for Josh Bell at second, Kyler Fedko advanced to third base on a wild pitch by Jimmy Herget (0-2) before Lewis hit a grounder past a diving Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop. The Twins won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Hunter Goodman hit a two-run home run to cap a five-run ninth inning and give the Rockies, who trailed 7-0 after seven innings, an 8-7 lead. Jake McCarthy hit a three-run shot two batters earlier off Eric Orze.

Goodman's 451-foot shot to left field came off Anthony Banda, who had not allowed a run in his past 18 appearances, but blew a save for the second time this season.

Pinch-hitters Austin Martin and Ryan Kreidler singled with one out for Minnesota in the ninth and a high chopper by Byron Buxton went over the head of third baseman Willi Castro to tie it.

Andrew Morris (3-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the Twins and got some defensive help from his shortstop.

With one out, Tristan Gray fielded a grounder on the infield grass and threw out Tyler Freeman trying to score from third base.

Kody Clemens hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Twins. Brooks Lee lofted a fly ball just inside the right-field foul pole for a two-run home run in the second.

Trevor Larnach doubled and scored on a Buxton double. Clemens walked and Bell doubled to plate Buxton and Clemens to make it 7-0 in the fifth inning.

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Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-9, 7.11 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Saturday night against RHP Mike Paredes (0-0, 4.05).