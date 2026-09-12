Twins' Culpepper leaves game after getting hit by pitch; X-rays negative

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper left Saturday's game against Cleveland in the third inning after getting hit by a pitch.

A right-handed hitter, Culpepper was hit in the upper back by a 95 mph fastball from Franco Aleman.

On the ground and in pain, Culpepper, who was also hit by a pitch in Friday's loss, was tended to by trainers but got up and slowly started to make his way toward first base. However, he stopped about halfway there and was removed from the game.

X-rays were negative and Culpepper was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, the team said. He is considered day to day.

Culpepper is hitting .286 in 30 games since making his major league debut Aug. 7.