Twins call up top prospect, center fielder Walker Jenkins, as Byron Buxton's status remains unclear

The Minnesota Twins have called up top prospect Walker Jenkins, with the status of All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton unclear.

The Twins announced on social media on Thursday that they're bringing up the center fielder Jenkins from Triple-A St. Paul, where the 2023 first-round draft pick was batting .308 with 51 runs, 12 homers and 17 steals with a .939 OPS in 69 games. The 21-year-old native of North Carolina hit eight home runs in his last 15 games for the Saints. Jenkins was slotted 15th overall on Major League Baseball's prospect rankings for 2026.

ST. PAUL, MN - AUGUST 2026: St. Paul Saints outfielder Walker Jenkins (23) takes a swing in the fourth inning at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune) Star Tribune

The Twins were off on Thursday and did not announce any corresponding roster moves. Jenkins, the fifth overall pick in 2023, will need to be added to the organization's 40-man roster as well as the active 26-man roster before the Twins begin a three-game series on Friday against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

Buxton has been hampered by a hip injury over the last two months and was removed from Minnesota's game on Tuesday with another aggravation.