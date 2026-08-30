Twins place Byron Buxton on 10-day IL with hip impingement

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a right hip impingement, a lingering injury that has affected the All-Star for much of the season.

It's the third stint on the injured list for Buxton this season for hip issues. Minnesota made the move before Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, calling up outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez from Triple-A St. Paul.

"Our plan right now is to continue to work for him to be back this year," manager Derek Shelton said. "That is what we will move forward with. If that adjusts or changes, then we'll adjust off that. Right now, our plan and Byron's plan is to try to work back to be back this year."

General manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters this week that surgery could be an option for Buxton. He's been held out of the past three games after aggravating the injury trying to chase down a ball in the gap on Tuesday against the Athletics.

"It really hasn't felt better," Shelton said. "I think one of the things with going day to day was just seeing how he felt."

The three-time All-Star has hit .254 with 25 home runs and 46 RBIs in 93 games this season.

Gonzalez, 22, is up for the second time this season. He made his MLB debut on May 22, with a hit and two walks in one game before being sent back to Triple-A. Gonzalez, the team's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has hit .254 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 106 games for St. Paul this season.