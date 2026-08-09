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Twin Cities to see 80-degree temperatures Sunday; Morning and evening storm chances possible

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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A wave of energy passing by will bring a few storm chances to Minnesota Sunday morning.

These storms will bring a marginal threat — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe weather in southwestern Minnesota.

Most of Sunday afternoon looks dry but there are more storm chances early Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb to the low-mid 80s Monday with more humidity.

After another storm chance Tuesday, things look to quiet down this week with more sunshine and highs cooling back near 80.

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