Twin Cities to see 80-degree temperatures Sunday; Morning and evening storm chances possible

A wave of energy passing by will bring a few storm chances to Minnesota Sunday morning.

These storms will bring a marginal threat — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe weather in southwestern Minnesota.

Most of Sunday afternoon looks dry but there are more storm chances early Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb to the low-mid 80s Monday with more humidity.

After another storm chance Tuesday, things look to quiet down this week with more sunshine and highs cooling back near 80.