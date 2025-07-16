Firefighter fitness program helping Twin Cities women break barriers, serve their community

The Twin Cities Female Firefighter Fitness program, or TCF 3, is helping women prepare for careers in the fire service by training them to meet the physical fitness requirements.

Twice a month, women interested in becoming firefighters get together to work out.

"When they call 911, they're calling you on your worst day and they need you to come and save them," said TCF 3 founder Sarah Reasoner. "You have to be physically ready for that."

The day starts in a small classroom. After a quick introduction and breakdown of what the job entails, the group moves outside, and the real work begins. On this day it was pouring rain, but that wasn't going to stop them.

"It's not always going to be a controlled environment," said program participant Nemi Lobel. "You got to work no matter rain snow or shine."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 9% of firefighters in the U.S. are women. TCF 3 Wants to change that and push women to rise to the challenge.

"We're expected to show up and do the same job as our male counterparts," said St. Paul Fire Captain Kate Heckaman. "We want the push the women to not just reach the bar, we want them to crush glass ceilings. We want them to show up and be undeniable that they deserve to be there, because we do."

"It takes courage to show up for the job as a firefighter, and for these new people it takes that courage, too, to just show up," said fitness coach Jessica Stopera. "It's been really fun watching the group grow, watching the events grow, and like just watching more and more women come in and be like, 'yeah, I want to do that.'"

The program also builds more than strength — it builds community.

"I've been surrounded by just really strong, amazing, inspiring women that have showed me that I can do the job if I put the work into it," said program participant Katherine Fischenich.

"I never felt like I belonged so much to a group of people," Lobel said.

While this week's workout was especially challenging in the rain, it motivated many to push even harder to reach their goals.

"This is a totally different level," said participant Mai Kindler. "It's not easy but it's fun, it's challenging and I love it."