Twin Cities bison reserve welcomes baby calves

HASTINGS, Minn. – A couple bundles of joy have arrived at a Twin Cities bison reserve, and more are on the way!

Dakota County Parks announced Thursday that two babies were born last week in the Spring Lake Park Reserve Bison Prairie, which is near Hastings.

The babies have brought the herd's number to 10. Park officials say more bison cows in the reserve may give birth in the coming weeks.

Besides their pint size, bison calves also sport reddish-brown coats.

Dakota County Parks

Park officials want visitors to keep these tips and facts in mind:

* Bison become much more protective during calving months.

* If a bison and their calf are near a fence and appear stressed, move away and give them their space.

* Visitors with dogs should always keep them leashed.

* If you see a calf sleeping alone, that doesn't mean they've been abandoned or are neglected. They typically sleep at a distance from mom.

