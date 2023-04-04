Marjorie Taylor Greene joins protests in New York City, chants with Trump supporters as others shout "liar" at her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed up at a protest across the street from the Manhattan criminal court where former President Donald Trump was being arraigned on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican spoke to a crowd through a megaphone and was met with both supporters and opponents.

The crowd was relatively small but swarmed Greene in the park across from the courthouse. She spoke briefly, calling Trump the "top Republican candidate for president for 2024," and saying, "We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America. No more."

As she condemned the actions of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump last week, and Democrats, the crowd got louder and louder, with some blowing whistles. Greene and her supporters chanted "U-S-A" as one person could be heard chanting "go home" at her.

Others shouted "liar" at Greene, a callback to when she shouted "liar" at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address this year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican from Georgia, during a rally in support of former President Donald Trump in New York, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Trump is the first former U.S. president ever to be indicted. A grand jury determined prosecutors had enough evidence to charge Trump, following an investigation related to falsification of business records for "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused the D.A. of a political "witch hunt."

Trump traveled Monday from Florida to New York to surrender himself to face charges, and the city's Mayor Eric Adams urged potential protesters to control themselves.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said at a news conference Monday.

"As always, we would not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable," he said.

Greene was not the only GOP member of Congress to turn up outside the courthouse. Rep. George Santos, who represents part of Long Island and is facing a number of investigations himself, also joined the protests and was seen in the thick of the crowd.

Say what you want, I showed up what about you?#TrumpArraignment — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 4, 2023

"I'm not here for the cameras. I'm here to support the president of the United States, who is being unfairly attacked by a D.A.," Santos told reporters.

The exact charges against Trump will be released following his arraignment Tuesday afternoon. Bragg is scheduled to hold a news conference following the court proceedings, and Trump plans to address a crowd of supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening.