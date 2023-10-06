Colorado LGBTQ business The Triangle Bar says Denver homelessness crisis has forced it to close for good

Beloved LGBTQ business The Triangle Bar closes in Denver Beloved LGBTQ business The Triangle Bar closes in Denver 00:54

Due to the pressure of the homelessness crisis in Denver, a beloved LGBTQ business is shutting its doors for good.

The Triangle Bar on North Broadway confirmed on Thursday it plans to close for business. This comes after the restaurant told CBS News Colorado in a letter it could no longer provide a suitable environment to patrons while dealing with encampments outside its doors.

"We worked hard to provide a safe and welcoming place for all members of our community to celebrate, play, and give back to others for the last six years, despite some tremendous obstacles," Triangle shared in its letter.

A 500-person survey Triangle conducted served as a final indicator it was ready to shut its doors. Triangle says its survey confirmed 75% of patrons are visiting the business less frequently, with more than 60% citing safety concerns due to the encampments.

"We have been injecting funds regularly into the bar just to keep the doors open while pressuring the media and the city to take corrective action, which finally occurred on September 27," the business shared in its letter. "For one single afternoon, we had our neighborhood back. Less than 24 hours later, camps returned, and despite our pleas, have seen no action from the city to stop the re-entrenchment."

Triangle announced its final day of business will be on Sunday, Oct. 8 for its "Farewell Beer Bust." Doors open at noon, and beer bust wristbands go on sale at 4 p.m.

The Triangle kitchen will be closed, but the Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus will be pouring drinks as the charity of the week.

"Come help us empty our kegs while sharing stories and memories of good times at the Triangle and bid farewell to our amazing staff," the business shared in its letter.

Triangle said it plans to provide full refunds to event and brunch ticketholders, which includes added fees. Guests who paid for VIP cards are expected to be given a pro-rated refund of purchase price for the final four months on their card upon your request. Any patrons who need to reach Triangle about these types of maters can email info@triangledenver.com; include name, the price paid, the date of purchase and the last 4 digits of the card you used.

"Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to those of you who have supported us through thick and thin," Triangle shared in its letter. "We appreciate you and wish you all the best. Until we meet again, be safe, love, be loved, take care of each other, and keep fond memories of Triangle Bar in your hearts. It's been a pleasure and an honor for all of us to be part of your extended family."