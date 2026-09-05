One woman traveled to Minnesota to go to the state fair with her dad on his 75th visit

On one of its last few days, one woman flew home to spend a few magical moments at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

"You wanna go to the fair?!" asked Emily Schmidt.

Emily Schmidt lives in Los Angeles, but surprised her Dad, Larry Schmidt, at his Saint Louis Park home on Saturday morning.

"What the heck!" her dad, Larry Schmidt, responded. "How'd you get here?!"

To Emily Schmidt, every penny of that ticket to take her dad to the fair was worth it.

"I was surprised!" Larry told WCCO. "I had no idea. I see her standing there and I'm like, 'What's this all about?'"

Emily Schmidt's dad Larry Schmidt is 85. They hadn't seen each other since March.

"I'm excited to spend the day together, it's so much fun," said Emily Schmidt .

This year marks Larry Schmidt's 75th Great Minnesota Get Together.

"They add new things, and all of that, but it was still the same big excitement. Big crowds," said Larry Schmidt.

"The fair has always been about family. We have cousins that show cows," Emily Schmidt added.

With traditions like this, the Schmidts celebrate the little things in life.

"Does it make you emotional?" WCCO asked Larry. "Yes. Yeah" he said.