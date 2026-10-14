Gas, airfare costs are up by double digits but travel is still in high demand, Minnesota agency says

New labor data shows gas prices are now more than 34% higher than a year ago. Airfare is up 22% from this time last year.

With a rise in travel costs overall, a Coon Rapids travel agency says travel remains in demand.

"We have seen a ton of demand for fall travel. People want to go everywhere" said Maggie Brandt of Riverdale Travel, an agency that has been in the business for 100 years.

MEA weekend gives a lot of families a final chance to travel before winter if they can afford to do so.

"There's been some unique deals I've been able to find. Staying with friends or not having food outings as my main form of entertainment" said Kristen Ostrem of Minneapolis.

Riverdale Travel says families are finding ways to make it work and this is the busiest they've ever been.

"People aren't necessarily cutting corners when it comes to vacations, they might be saving money in other places to afford their experiences" Brandt added.

Airfare isn't cheap. New data shows airfare is up more than 20% from just last year. The CEO of Delta Air Lines says they have no choice but to pass on higher fuel costs.

"We expect oil prices to be $6 billion higher than they were a year ago, and that's a substantial shock" said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Thinking about a road trip instead? AAA says the average price for regular gas in Minnesota is roughly $4.25, where last year's average was $2.89. That's a 32% increase.

If you're sticking around Minnesota for the long weekend, here are some ideas: