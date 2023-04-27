Train reportedly derails near Wisconsin-Iowa border, 2 train cars end up in Miss. River

DE SOTO, Wis. -- A train has derailed along the Mississippi River near the border between Wisconsin and northern Iowa, closing a state highway Thursday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WKBT.

Video posted to Facebook Thursday appears to show multiple train cars derailed in De Soto -- with some of the train cars in the water.

WKBT reports that two cargo cars are in the water and have since ran ashore. Crews are now working on removal.

There were two injuries reportedly involved in the incident, but few details are known so far.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 35 is closed at Highway 82 near the city of De Soto "because of an incident."

NEW: (1/3) My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. — Rep. Derrick Van Orden Press Office (@RepVanOrden) April 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.