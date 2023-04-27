Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Train reportedly derails near Wisconsin-Iowa border, 2 train cars end up in Miss. River

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Train reportedly derails near Iowa-Wisconsin border
Train reportedly derails near Iowa-Wisconsin border 00:27

DE SOTO, Wis. -- A train has derailed along the Mississippi River near the border between Wisconsin and northern Iowa, closing a state highway Thursday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WKBT

Video posted to Facebook Thursday appears to show multiple train cars derailed in De Soto -- with some of the train cars in the water.

train-derailment-in-wi-for-web.jpg
Caitlin Nolan/Local News X/TMX

WKBT reports that two cargo cars are in the water and have since ran ashore. Crews are now working on removal. 

There were two injuries reportedly involved in the incident, but few details are known so far.   

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 35 is closed at Highway 82 near the city of De Soto "because of an incident." 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.